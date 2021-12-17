Search

17 Dec 2021

MISSING PERSON: Gardai appeal for information on teenager missing from Tullamore

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Estera Pintera, who is missing from Tullamore, since Tuesday, December 14.

Estera is described as 5’ 2” in height, of slim build with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket and black Tommy Hilfiger trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

