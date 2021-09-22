Search

22/09/2021

Green light for housing development in centre of Offaly town

The green light has been given for a housing development in the centre of an Offaly town.

Offaly County Council has granted permission for 22 residential units at the junction of the Carrick Road and Father McWey Street in Edenderry.

The residential units comprise of 18 two-storey houses and four two-storey apartments. 

There will also be a private amenity space, on site car parking for each dwelling.

Offaly County Council granted permission 23 conditions attached. 

