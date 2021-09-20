Offaly gardaí seek 'critical information' in renewed Fiona Pender appeal

Gardaí will tonight renew an appeal for information on the disappearance and murder of Tullamore woman Fiona Pender 25 years ago.

The appeal will be made on RTE's Crimecall programme on Monday night, September 20.

Fiona was last seen by her mother Josephine and her brother John on August 22, 1996, when she was 25-years-old and seven and half months pregnant. They were in Tullamore together shopping for baby clothes.

Fiona returned to her flat on Church Street, where she was last sighted at approximately 6am the following morning, August 23, 1996.

Fiona was 5'5" in height, with long blonde hair. When last seen, she was wearing bright coloured clothing with white leggings.

At the time of her disappearance, Gardaí carried out extensive searches of farmland, canals, lakes and forests in Laois and Offaly.

In 2008, a significant excavation was undertaken in Monicknew woods in the Slieve Bloom Mountains. In 2014, acting on new information, Gardaí mounted a two-week search in a forest in Capard, Rosenallis, Co Laois. Unfortunately, none of these searches yielded any results.

25 years on, the search for justice for Fiona remains a sustained Garda investigation.

"We are seeking that critical bit of information that would help to secure justice for Fiona and her family," gardaí said.

"An Garda Síochána would like to assure anyone who may come forward that any information received will be treated in a sensitive manner."

Fiona’s younger brother, John Pender, will also appeal for the public’s assistance: "We still need people's help. If there’s any information that you think would be useful, make contact with someone that you trust and let them pass it on."

Anyone with information can contact:

Portlaoise Garda Station: (057) 8674100

Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111