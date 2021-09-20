Search

20/09/2021

Offaly heritage site 'must be protected' from wind farms - TD

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Laois/Offaly Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley has said heritage and archaeology sites, including Leamonaghan Bog in Offaly, must be protected amid plans for a wind farm in the area.

"Last Saturday, I met with the Local Action Committee and a large group from the local community. There are huge concerns in the local area regarding the planned development by Bord na Mona of a wind farm that will include 17 massive turbines.

"This area is of great importance in terms of heritage and a number of archaeologist sites are located in the locality and on the bog. One of the finest examples, is an ancient stone road actually runs through the bog and it is the best remaining example of such a roadway in the country. Also, there have been a number of important archaeology finds in the area linked to important early Christian sites.

"Lemanaghan has great potential to be developed as part of West Offaly Heritage Trail, linking Clonmacnoise, Leamanaghan and Lough Boora. A large scale windfarm in this locality will destroy this potential," Deputy Stanley added.

“An Bord Pleanála need to take these matters into consideration, if and when any application comes before them for a wind farm. I am also appealing to Bord na Mona management to reconsider their plans for this development on this narrow strip of bog and I will be raising this directly with them," he concluded.

