WATCH: TG4 teaser for Offaly's U20 All-Ireland final will give you chills
TG4 have shared a teaser for this Sunday's All-Ireland U20 Football final between Offaly and Roscommon. The clip previews the game with highlights from both teams' journey to the final as well as archive footage of teams from the past.
Offaly come into the final having accounted for Dublin and Cork while Roscommon pulled off a shock of their own in Connacht by beating Mayo and then seeing off Down in the semi-final.
The clips of the likes of Matt Connor in his pomp and great Offaly teams of the past has us all dreaming about the potential of this new generation.
The coverage of the game on Sunday gets underway on TG4 at 1pm.
