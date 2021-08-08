Three Offaly hurling finals go ahead next weekend

The Covid-delayed 2020 Offaly senior hurling championship final between Kilcormac/Killoughey and St Rynagh's will take place on Saturday, August 14
OFFALY GAA fans are getting set for a massive weekend of action next weekend with the county championship hurling finals fixed for Saturday week and the All-Ireland Under 20 football decider taking place the following day.
The county showpiece match on Saturday, August 14 is the Covid-19 delayed 2020 senior hurling final between Kilcormac/Killoughey and St Rynagh's. It will take place in O'Connor Park, Tullamore at 6pm.
That match will be proceeded at the same venue by the 2020 Senior 'B' hurling final at 2pm where Drumcullen take on Kinnitty.
In between, the long awaited intermediate hurling championship decider featuring Coolderry and Shinrone will take place at 4pm in St Brendan's Park, Birr.
On Sunday, August 15, the attention switches to Croke Park where Offaly's Leinster Under 20 football champions face off against Roscommon in the All-Ireland final. Throw-in at headquarters is at 1pm and the match will be followed by the All-Ireland senior football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone at 4pm.
More News
The late Tom Lynam pictured with singer Larissa Tormey during the video shoot (Picture: Larissa Tormey Facebook)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.