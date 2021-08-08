08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Three Offaly hurling finals go ahead next weekend

Three Offaly hurling finals go ahead on Saturday week

The Covid-delayed 2020 Offaly senior hurling championship final between Kilcormac/Killoughey and St Rynagh's will take place on Saturday, August 14

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

OFFALY GAA fans are getting set for a massive weekend of action next weekend with the county championship hurling finals fixed for Saturday week and the All-Ireland Under 20 football decider taking place the following day.

The county showpiece match on Saturday, August 14 is the Covid-19 delayed 2020 senior hurling final between Kilcormac/Killoughey and St Rynagh's. It will take place in O'Connor Park, Tullamore at 6pm.

That match will be proceeded at the same venue by the 2020 Senior 'B' hurling final at 2pm where Drumcullen take on Kinnitty.

In between, the long awaited intermediate hurling championship decider featuring Coolderry and Shinrone will take place at 4pm in St Brendan's Park, Birr.

On Sunday, August 15, the attention switches to Croke Park where Offaly's Leinster Under 20 football champions face off against Roscommon in the All-Ireland final. Throw-in at headquarters is at 1pm and the match will be followed by the All-Ireland senior football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone at 4pm.

Offaly's opponents for All-Ireland U-20 Final confirmed after dramatic finish

JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council looking to hire for a number of positions

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media