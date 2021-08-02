Section of M7 motorway closed after serious road traffic collision

M7 motorway closed after serious road traffic collision
The M7 motorway is closed southbound after a serious road traffic collision.
Gardai are reporting that the M7 is closed southbound at the junction of the M7 and M8 motorways.
Local diversions are in place from Junction 17. The road is closed between Junction 18 (Portlaoise West) and Junction 19.
