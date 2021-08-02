Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Uninsured learner driver caught at crazy speed in wet conditions in Offaly

Uninsured driver caught at crazy speed in dangerous conditions in Offaly

Uninsured driver caught at crazy speed in dangerous conditions in Offaly

An uninsured learner driver has been caught at travelling at a crazy speed in wet conditions in Offaly.

Gardai say the motorist was clocked at 136kph in an 80kph zone in wet conditions. 

The learner driver was uninsured and unaccompanied. 

Gardai say the vehicle was seized and prosecutions for all offences will follow. 

