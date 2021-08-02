Offaly road to close for two months starting this week
A road in Offaly will close for up to two months starting this week.
The road from Croghan to Rhode will be closed from turn/junction at Croghan with L1017-2 Daingean road and L1018-1 Tyrrellapass; on towards Rhode until junctions at Togher (L5019-1) and Toberdaly (L5016-1.
The road will be closed in order to facilitate the installation of two new Irish Water watermains along this section of road.
It will be closed from 9am on Tuesday, August 3 until 9am on Monday, October 4, subject to completion of works. Local traffic diversions will be in place during this period.
CLICK HERE to see the diversion map on the Offaly County Council website
