PICTURE SPECIAL: Take a around the €20 million Midlands estate snapped up by an Irish billionaire

A millionaire British banker has sold the landmark Abbey Leix House mansion in Laois to a young Irish tech billionaire.
The co-founder of Stripe, John Collison, has reportedly paid a massive asking price of €20 million to buy the house and majestically big estate on the outskirts of the Laois heritage town.
Formerly in the ownership of the de Vesci family, the house was saved from dereliction and brought back to its former glory by Sir David Davies after he bought the house and 1,200 acres of the demesne from Viscount Tom De Vesci in 1995
