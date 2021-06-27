Priest in Offaly border parish celebrates 40th anniversary of ordination

ON Monday week last the people of the parish of Kilbeggan and Rahugh came to together to celebrate the ruby jubilee of parish priest, Fr Brendan Corrigan.

In normal times, parishioners would have organised a parish party with the “world and his wife” invited but due to Covid and the subsequent public health safety regulations this could not be done at this time.

Speaking at a special Mass to mark the occasion, Maura Maher, Rahugh, a member of the parish council said parishoners were delighted that Fr Brendan had reached this milestone.

In a special tribute to Fr Brendan, Maura said: “As a small boy growing up in Mullingar you have said you were sure of what you wanted to be. So on Pentecost Sunday, 40 years ago , you took your vows. You served His flock first in Navan, then Kells and Kilbeg. Then God smiled upon the people of Kilbeggan and Rahugh - for He placed you in charge of the mission that is our parish! He doubly blessed us, first by giving you the vocation of your priesthood and then leading you to us. And I know that when you couldn’t be assigned to Lourdes, you were at least consoled that you were assigned to your second favourite place on earth!

“It is fitting that we give thanks here in the parish for your priestly vocation and ministry. We also give thanks to your parents and family for the support you received in making your choice and the unstinting support they have given you since – especially your sister Lily who we welcome here with us.

“When you came to us in 2008, you took up where your predecessors left off. You ministered to your flock and you tried to improve the parish in any way you could. Physical evidence of this can be seen in the beautiful Church in which we are seated. We look out the window and we see the Parish Centre and renovated parochial house. You also had substantial works carried out in the Church in Rahugh. It was your vision and your efforts that got these projects rolling and completed and they are a testament to you personally, as much as they are to the people of the parish. I am sure the people of Kilbeg were broken hearted to loose you – but with certainty I can say it was our gain that you were assigned here.

“We know your ministry is everything to you – it is obvious in all that you do. Whether it is your support of the elderly, the sick, bereaved families, or just the ordinary individuals (young and old) that make up this parish community, we have all gained from your presence amongst us. During the worst of the pandemic, you made sure both Churches remained open. You went above and beyond your duty by saying the Rosary and Benediction each evening here – so that we could all access on line. In times of great hardship you ministered faithfully to your parishioners and in a changing and fearful world you helped us feel that much more secure. The Good Shepherd tends to his flock and that is what you are to us.

“In thanksgiving, I would now ask all here to say the Hail Mary and may Our Lady of Lourdes pray for us and may St Bernadette pray for us all.

“We have here a small token of our deep appreciation and with heartfelt thanks to you not only for what you have done among us but also for the person that you are.”

A presentation was also made to Fr Brendan on behalf of the Parish Centre Committee, the Hospitality Committee, the Bingo Committee, St. James’ Church Altar Society, St Hugh’s Church Altar Society, Rahugh Social Services, the Charity Shop, the Finance Committee, Rahugh Hall Development Association and the Parish Council.