'Do not be alarmed' - HSE on the possible Delta variant Covid case in Offaly

A case of Covid-19, determined by random screening, in an unnamed Offaly school may be the Delta variant.

“It is not confirmed but will be treated as a probable variant of concern (VOC),” said a statement issued on Tuesday by the HSE. This followed a report of the suspected case in the Irish Examiner and later the Offaly Express over the weekend.

Enhanced contact tracing will be conducted by contact tracing teams. Those affected will be tested and asked to isolate for 14 days.

A cluster of cases in another class in the same school did not screen as the Delta variant.

The HSE statement asked people to “please do not be alarmed.”

“Public Health is working closely with the school principal and will continue to do so throughout this incident,” it continued.

The press release stressed, “it is really important that everybody in the country adheres to the Covid restrictions that are still in place.”

The impact of the Delta variant on hospitals or ICU is not yet known.

The HSE has asked people to “please wear face coverings and maintain a two-metre distance from others. Indoor spaces should be well ventilated and hand hygiene should be observed.”

“Those who are not vaccinated need to be particularly vigilant. If you are called for vaccination, please attend.

“If you develop symptoms, please contact your GP and present for testing for COVID-19 at a nearby testing centre.

You do not need an appointment but you can book an appointment at time that suits you, at this portal.

Up to date information and advice on coronavirus is available on hse.ie or at HSELive on 1850 24 1850.