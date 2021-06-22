WATCH: Offaly link to hit song you're loving on the radio

A hit song still big on Irish and UK radio five months after its release has a great Offaly connection.
A Little Bit Of Love is a hit for English singer-songwriter Tom Grennan whose dad, Martin, is from Ballycumber.
"I’ve got the Irish blood in my heart and it’s my second home. I just love it so much," Tom, who has an OY tattoo in honour of Offaly, told Irish World last year.
Tom recently performed in an Offaly jersey during a lockdown session at the London Irish Centre in the Electric Ballroom.
He is a big star in the UK and recently performed his track Let's Go Home Together with Ella Henderson on BBC's Graham Norton Show.
ABOVE: Tom in his Offaly jersey in the Electric Ballroom
