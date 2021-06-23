Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy confirmed as Irish players for Olympics in Tokyo
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy have been confirmed as the Irish players for Olympics in Tokyo as the field for the event was confirmed.
The Olympic field is restricted to 60 players for each of the men’s and women’s competitions. The official world golf rankings were used to create the Olympic Golf Rankings.
The top-15 world-ranked players will be eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players will be eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top-15.
Shane Lowry qualified 18th in the rankings with Rory McIlroy ranked at number six.
The golf competitions at the Olympics will be held in the Kasumigaseki Country Club, a private course in Saitama
