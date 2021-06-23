Council will monitor situation with entire housing estate in Offaly going up for auction

Council will monitor sale of entire housing estate in Offaly
Offaly County Council will monitor the sale of an entire housing estate in Tullamore.
All 15 houses at Lock House View are up for sale in an on-line auction on Friday.
The entire housing scheme which is just off the Sragh Road will go up for auction this month. The development consists of 15 two and three-bedroom homes. It has a guide price of €1.2m.
At the recent meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Ken Smollen said there are 11 sitting tenants in the houses.
''We don't want to see people being made homeless,'' he stressed.
Executive engineer John Cunningham said the council has a responsibility there and assured Cllr Smollen that they will be observing the situation.
