Lotto jackpot won for third time in ten months in Offaly draw

THERE was great excitement in Offaly last Tuesday night as the local lotto in aid of Mucklagh Community Centre was won for the third time in ten months.

The winning duo, Sandra Crerand and Larry Rigney, shared the jackpot of €9,600, each winning €4,800.

The promoter was Philip Barron who received a cheque for €700 for selling the winning ticket.

The local lotto is a hugely important fundraiser for Mucklagh Community Centre.

The winning numbers were 5, 6, 12 and 20,

The local development committee set up the lotto in 2012 to help fund the building of the centre. “We are deeply indebted to the local community who keep supporting our lotto,” said a statement from the group.

The statement continued: “Though it has been a hard year on our lotto fund we are delighted to have given away €33,800 in jackpots, over €6000 in match 3’s and €4,500 in promoters prizes in the last ten months and are thrilled that all this money has been won in our local community.”

Lena Casey won the jackpot in August with the numbers 9, 1, 12 and 10 with the promoter being Daybreak,

Margaret Dunne and Denise O'Grady shared €12,000 in January with the numbers 1, 18, 19 and 27, each receiving €6,000 . The promoters were Willie O'Grady and Margaret Dunne.

Over €44,000 has been paid out in the last ten months in lotto wins to the local Community.

Mucklagh Community Centre provides facilities for parent and toddlers, Active Age, coffee mornings, information evenings, meetings, crochet, sporting activities such as badminton, soccer, basketball, table tennis as well as many more activities.

They have also have facilitated St Colman's national school for the last couple of years and the venue is used by primary and secondary schools throughout the county.

Four people are employed in Mucklagh Community Centre and they are also part of the Covid -19 response team set up by Offaly County Council to help people in the community with shopping, delivery of prescriptions and meals on wheels.

As we have seen during Covid-19 supporting local shops and businesses is so important for communities and the same is true for local lotto.

That €2 spent on local lotto each week plays a huge part in supporting Mucklagh Community Centre and only for the lotto the centre would not be here.

The centre had a mortgage of €250,000 and to date they have paid off €68,000 leaving them with a remaining mortgage of €182,000.

Mucklagh Community Development group appreciates all the support from volunteers, promoters and the public who purchase lotto tickets on a regular basis.

Lotto tickets can be purchased from any of their promoters - Mucklagh Community Centre, Daybreak, Mucklagh and Centra, the Fingerboard.

You can also purchase online by going to Mucklagh Community Development’s Lotto Clubforce page.

Annual tickets are now on sale, priced at €100 for 52 draws.

You too could add to the list of winners this year while supporting your local community centre.