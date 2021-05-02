WATCH: Visitors left puzzled by historic building in Tullamore

IS more signage needed at the former Tullamore gaol on Cormac Street?

Certainly UK Youtubers Geoff Marshall and Vicki Pipe think so.

The two who enjoy posting their many train journeys under the name ' all the STATIONS,' attract thousands of viewers.

On one of their trips in 2019 before Covid-19 restrictions, Geoff and Vicki stopped off in Tullamore on their way to Athlone. Vicki has a love of castles and was drawn to the Kilcruttin Business Park, but they were left puzzled as to what it was.

"I can't tell what it is. There's a sign that says it's like a business park. It might be like local council offices. I think it's just like an old historic building, but Vicki, it's not a castle," laments Geoff.

The video attracted over 58,000 views, so it was of interest to a wide audience.

The former gaol was built between 1826 and 1830. It is located beside the courthouse in Tullamore. It replaced Daingean prison and accepted prisoners for over one hundred years.

The site was eventually cleared in 1937 and became a spinning mill for Salts Ireland later known as Tullamore Yarns.

The front wall remains. A plaque over the door reads that the first stone of the prison was laid by Charles William Baron Tullamore on the 13th day of September in the year of our Lord 1826.

However, It's difficult to see this without going right up to the building.