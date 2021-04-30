Till and cigarette machine stolen from convenience store in Offaly

GARDAI in Tullamore are investigating a burglary at a local convenience store in Horseleap, on the Offaly side of the border overnight.

A quantity of cash and cigarettes were stolen including a till and a cigarette dispensing machine.

Gardai are asking anyone who may have come across these items to contact them as soon as possible.

"We are appealing for any information you might have and are particularly interested in speaking to anyone that may have passed through the village of Horseleap overnight between 4am and 5am. We are seeking out any dashcam footage also," Gardai said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 0579327600.