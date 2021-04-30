Man in court after stealing nurse's bike from Tullamore hospital

A MAN was convicted of stealing a nurse's bike from the hospital during last week's Tullamore Court sitting.

Terry Jenkins, 62 Cloncollig Tullamore pleaded guilty to committing the offence on October 27 last at Tullamore hospital.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court the defendant was seen stealing the pedal bike and cycling away.

“The nurse's helmet was on the bike as well,” said the sergeant. “The bike was worth €200 and it wasn't recovered.”

He said Mr Jenkins had 67 previous convictions including a section 6 public order offence (for which he served three months imprisonment) and section 15 of the theft act (for which he served ten months in Mountjoy).

The defending solicitor Patrick Martin said his client had €250 in court as compensation for the injured party.

After reading a report about the defendant, Judge Catherine Staines said it was clear to her that the defendant is “is very remorseful.”

She said she was cognisant of the fact that Mr Jenkins suffered a family tragedy and started drinking in response to that.

She was also conscious of the fact that due to “tremendous difficulties” in his life the defendant had resorted to heroin. The Judge added that it was good to read that he had now got his life back on track.

She issued the Probation Act.