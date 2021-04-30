Offaly school issues appeal after repeated anti-social behaviour on grounds

An Offaly school is asking people to stay of its grounds due to anti-social behaviour.

St Brendan's Primary School, Birr has had to issue an appeal for people to stay out of the school grounds at the weekends and evenings after reports of a considerable amount of anti social behaviour.

Addressing the issue, the school posted on its social media account that they were appealing to families and the wider school community in Birr to spread the word to stay out of the school grounds at the weekend and evening.

“We have experienced considerable anti-social behaviour, loud music and rubbish discarded, which is not acceptable in an educational establishment or for the lovely neighbours, who boundary our school,” they wrote.

According to the post, some families and the local Gardai were notified.

“Parents the message must go out to your teens and older that St Brendan’s PS is not a place to “hang out”. We do appreciate the impact of COVID upon young people but the young people we are most concerned about are our pupils attending St Brendan’s PS and ensuring the grounds and excellent sports facilities are clean and safe.”