Offaly woman climbs Croghan Hill for the 25th time in a month

LAST Sunday morning, April 25 saw Andrea Scally climbing Croghan Hill for the 25th time during the month of April.

This saw her exceeding the height of Mount Blanc in the process.

Andrea took on the most challenging biffochallenge to date supporting the two worthy charities, Offaly Hospice and Offaly Search and Recovery team.

A total of 21.5 climbs would have equalled the height of Mount Blanc but Andrea decided to climb it 25 times.

The four organisers of #thebiffochallenge were on hand along with a number of family members of Andrea's and the organisers to accompany her on her final climb.

Offaly looked its best from the top of Croghan Hill in the brilliant spring sunshine and an enjoyable climb was had by all including the two youngest members Fiadh and Ruby good work girls on taking on the climb and completing it.

People can still donate by going to #thebiffochallenge on Facebook and clicking on the Gofundme link and making their donation all donations are greatly appreciated as the team head into the last leg of the fundraising venture to secure 24K euro for Offaly Hospice and Offaly Search and Rescue.

The biffochallenge team cleaned up the railings on the bridge over the River Shannon in Banagher earlier this month while they also cleaned up the swimming pool there.

At the end of March, the volunteers spruced up the weir over the River Camcor in Birr as part of the ongoing challenge.