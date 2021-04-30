Name and shame brazen mattress dumpers urges Offaly councillor

THE public has been urged to “name and shame” people indiscriminately dumping household waste and items of furniture in urban and rural areas around the county.

The call was made this week by Cllr Declan Harvey following what be termed the “brazen” dumping of four double bed mattresses onto the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore from the by-pass bridge.

“Someone must have seen this outrageous act of dumping and I would urge them to report the matter to the Gardai and Offaly County Council,” said Cllr Harvey.

Indiscriminate dumping has increased dramatically across the county during the Covid lockdowns and councillors have called on the council to adopt a firm approach to offenders.

Locals in areas such as Ballard bog, Pullough and along the canal in Tullamore town centre have responded by holding voluntary community clean-ups.

Councillors have also called for the installation of CCTV cameras at dumping blackspots around the town and county.