EXPLAINER: All the changes to Covid-19 restrictions announced this week

The Government has announced new public health that come into place in the coming weeks.

The measures are as follows:

From 4 May

Construction
All construction can restart

From 10 May

Travel
You can travel between counties in Ireland

Visitors to your garden
Maximum of 3 households or 6 people from any number of households

Outdoor gatherings
Maximum 15 people

Outdoor training
Maximum 15 people

Retail
Click and collect services can resume
Personal services (hairdressers, barbers, beauticians)
Can reopen for customers with appointments only

Galleries, museums, libraries and other cultural attractions can reopen

Funerals
Maximum 50 mourners at service. No other events to take place

Weddings
Maximum 50 guests at service. Maximum 6 guests at indoor reception or 15 outdoors

Public transport
Public transport will run at 50 percent capacity

Vaccine bonus
If you are vaccinated - you can visit other households indoors

From 17 May

Retail
All retail can reopen

From 2 June (subject to the public health situation at the time)

Accommodation services (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels)
Can reopen but services must be restricted to overnight guests and residents

From 7 June (subject to the public health situation at the time)

Visitors
You can have visitors from one other household inside your home

Restaurants and bars
Outdoor services can resume with groups limited to 6 people

Weddings
Maximum guests at reception increases to 25

Outdoor sports matches
Can be played but with no spectators

Cinemas
Can reopen

Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres
Can reopen for individual training only