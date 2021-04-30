Offaly woman pleads guilty to assaulting another woman in pub toilets

An Offaly woman pleaded guilty to assaulting another woman in a local pub, during last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.

Melanie Kane, 14 Esker Court, Clara committed the offence on September 5 last in Dolan's pub, The Square, Clara.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that CCTV footage showed the defendant following the injured party into the ladies toilet.

“What the CCTV footage did not capture was the defendant following the injured party into a toilet cubicle,” said the Sergeant, “and assaulting the injured party.”

The Sergeant said the injured party had bruising after the assault, and some of her hair was subsequently found on the floor.

The defending solicitor, Donal Farrelly, commented that while his client was pleading guilty to the offence, “we are denying that any bruising was caused or any hair was torn out.”

Mr Farrelly added that his client is 37 years of age, has three children and is a lone parent. He said they were drinking in Dolan's at about 8pm when the injured party passed by Ms Kane on the way to the toilet.

“There was tension in the air,” Mr Farrelly said, “and my client followed the injured party into the toilet to find out what it was all about.”

He said his client suffers from anxiety and depression. Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the matter to July 27 next for a Restorative Justice Report.