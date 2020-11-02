Offaly forward selected on GAA Football Team of the Week

Offaly overcame Carlow in their opening game of the Leinster Championship on Sunday by 3-14 to 0-20 and one of the Offaly forwards has made the GAA Football Team of the Week.

Tubber's Bernard Allen scored 1-4 of Offaly's total and has been chosen at top of the right on the team of the week. See the full team below.

Offaly are straight back in action this weekend against Kildare in the Leinster Quarter-Final with the game fixed for O'Moore Park, Portlaoise at 5.30pm on Sunday.