Landmark structure in Offaly set to come down and be replaced

The Offaly skyline is set to change forever as a landmark structure that has been in place for almost 50 years is set to come down.

The red and white radio mast in Ballycommon (pictured below) has been in place since 1973 and is visible from many miles around but Offaly County Council has now give RTE permission to remove the structure.

It will be replaced by a new 48-metre high latticework communications tower on the site with new fencing.

As a MW transmitter, the mast ceased operation in March 2008 and has been out of use ever since.

RTE lodged a planning application with Offaly County Council earlier this year and permission to remove the old mast has now been granted with nine conditions attached.