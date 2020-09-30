Offaly siblings tackle fundraising skydive in memory of late mother

U16 minor and senior panel member, Hannah Riley, from Birr, is undertaking a skydive on behalf of UHG ICU along with her brother next month.

Hannah and her brother, Kieran will tackle the 10,000 ft sky dive to raise money for the Intensive Care Unit in the University Hospital, Galway where their mother, Jeanette received treatment before she sadly passed away on December 16, 2019.

Jeanette passed away after a battle with metastatic breast cancer for close to eight years.

According to Hannah's GoFundme page, one day at the end of October 2019, her mum travelled to UHG for what was meant to be a “usual hospital day trip”.

“Our mum didn't make it home again after this. She spent the last five and half weeks of her life in hospital and had to be move to the ICU for her last five days. She suffered several health complications along the way, which sadly got the better of her in the end.”

“Going into visit our mum in ICU was absolutely devastating and incredibly difficult. However, the staff there could not have been anymore amazing."

"They did everything they could for our Mum and our family. Their job is to look after patients, but they go above and beyond every single day to ensure they are doing everything they can for their patient and their family.”

“Seeing someone you love go through what our Mum went through is heartbreaking, but we as a family will never be able to commend the staff of Galway University Hospital enough for the never-ending love, care and support we received from them."

"We are doing this skydive in memory of our amazing mum and to raise some money for the ICU for all the incredible work they do, the care they have for their patients and the support they give to families like us, all with a big smile at the same time! It simply cannot be put into words how grateful we are for everything they did for our family.”

“Our mum was an incredible woman. She fought so hard, and never once complained about any of it. She took everything in her stride, always put others first and did everything she could for her five young children. She was modest, brave, selfless, strong and beautiful. A trooper to this world. We all miss and love her so so much. We know how proud she is of us all and we continue to strive to make her proud in all we do. Her bravery and strength is admired every single day.”

Hannah and Kieran, who are paying for the skydive themselves, are asking people to donate what they can and all money will go towards the ICU itself, where due to the current pandemic is needed more then ever. “This money will also go towards supporting patients and families like ours,” she added.

Both Hannah and Kieran have raised well over €5,000 in the last few days and are "absolutely" thrilled with the support they are receiving.

If you wish to donate money, visit the GoFundMe page 'Skydive For ICU Of Galway University Hospital'