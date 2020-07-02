Offaly graduate one of the faces of national Women in STEM campaign

An Offaly graduate is one of the faces of a new national Women in STEM campaign.

Shauna Moran, a former pupil of the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore, graduated from DCU with a first-class honours degree in Software Engineering in 2019.

The Drumcullen native took up a role as a graduate computer software engineer at Datalex last July.

She is among a group pf women in STEM profiled in a campaign in print in the Irish Independent and on line at www.businessnews.ie.

In her profile, Shauna outlines how she has made the jump from a college graduate to part of the team at Datalex, a leading provider of airline retail solutions.

“At college, you’re used to knowing everything about your own project – but at work, you have to join a project that’s been going on for years. It's much more about being part of a team, learning from the people around you and contributing to the overall team effort,” she explained.

She also explains the difference between working in a small and large tech company.

“In a lot of bigger companies, you’ll start by working in a defined role,” she explains. “In smaller to mid-sized companies, it’s more hands on. At Datalex, I’ve moved around different projects and tried new things plus enhanced my skills. It's all part of the learning process. In this industry, learning never ends.”

