Gardaí stationed in Offaly during pandemic receive official garda badges

A number of gardaí stationed around Laois and Offaly at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic and response have received their official badges.

The probationer gardaí from the Gardaí Laois/Offaly Division were presented with their official garda identification badges by Chief Superintendent Scanlon and Superintendent Pettit at Portlaoise Garda Station on Monday, June 29.

These gardaí were allocated to the Division from the Garda College Templemore at the commencement of the Covid-19 crisis.

They were stationed at Portlaoise, Edenderry, Tullamore, Mountmellick, Portarlington, Mountrath.

They were thanked for their commitment, professionalism and dedication during the crisis at the ceremony.