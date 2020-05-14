Man on Cloghan cannabis possession charge

A MAN has been accused of committing a drugs offence in Cloghan.

Eoin Killeen, 22, Banagher Street, Cloghan, has been charged with the possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply at Banagher Street on February 2 last.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told Tullamore District Court the DPP had directed that the matter could be disposed of summarily.

Patrick Martin, solicitor, appeared for Mr Killeen but Judge Bernadette Owens said she could not deal with the question of jurisdiction in the absence of the accused.

She remanded the man on continuing bail to July 22 next.