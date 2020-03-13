Popular Offaly convenience store celebrates relaunch

A popular and busy convenience store celebrated a relaunch last weekend.

FLYNN'S Centra@the fingerboard in Tullamore celebrated its relaunch on Saturday afternoon last with a host of giveaways at the popular Charleville Road filling station and convenience store.

Proprietor Aidan Flynn and family together with his hard-working team and loyal customers also celebrated three decades in business at the popular Tullamore outlet with Midlands 103 presenter, Mark Hughes broadcasting his Saturday afternoon show from the venue.

Flynn's Centra@the fingerboard has been redesigned and its range of products and services has been expanded while the CircleK forecourt continues to deliver value for money, quality and reliability in customers fuel needs.

The newly upgraded premises boasts an extended off licence, a full newsagency and a self service hot food bar and soup station. They have an extensive deli counter, an extended bakery and specialise in ready made and convenience meals to meet the needs of their busy clientele.

Flynn's Centra@the fingerboard has also introduced the full range of Mood ice-creams which are now a central offering in all Centra outlets around Ireland.

Aidan Flynn would like to thank all his customers for their loyalty over the past 30 years and the hard-working staff who have ensured the outlet's success.

Flynn's Centra@the fingerboard is open seven days a week, 7am to 10pm, Monday to Friday, 8am to 10pm on Saturday and 8.30am to 10pm on Sunday.