Tullamore St. Patrick's Day parade to go ahead despite Coronavirus concerns

"The parade in Tullamore definitely goes ahead."

That's according to committee secretary and PRO, Cllr Sean O'Brien. Responding to questions from the Offaly Express, Cllr O'Brien said: "The committee has been working hard on the event since last November. So far we have a big interest from groups and a great entertaining parade is all set to go.

A number of parades around the country have announced cancellations, including in Cork and Sligo. Dublin's centrepiece parade has also been cancelled.

"Unless we get a directive from the Government, we are definitely going ahead," he insisted.

"If any bands or groups from other areas wish to come to the Tullamore Parade, they will be very welcome. Our parade starts at 11.30am."

Speaking earlier about preparations for this year's event, Cllr O'Brien said: "Our committee have been meeting every week since the start of January and we are delighted with the response so far which indicates that we will have another great Parade in Tullamore this year. As well as the usual groups who have been with us for many years we also have many new groups entering for the first time. There is still time for groups to enter, simply call any of the numbers at the bottom of this article.

Climate change and the actions required by the government has been a big topic in recent times and will be the centre of the theme of this year's Tullamore St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"Climate change is certainly a major topic at present, especially in Offaly and the Midlands due to the peat burning ESB station closing in Shannonbridge and the consequent loss of jobs in Bord Na Mona. Having this as our theme this year will give everyone the opportunity to express views, make suggestions for change and maybe come up with some really bright idea," states Cllr Sean O' Brien, Parade Secretary.

Special posters and leaflets have been distributed to all schools in the area and the committee are hoping that all schools will get involved in the parade this year.

There will be a new route for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Tullamore due to the roadworks in the town centre. Groups and floats will assemble in the car park of the Bridge Centre as usual but will exit this area by the rear exit onto Main St. The route will then be Main St., Water Lane, Patrick St., Bridge St. and High St. The review stand will be located in O'Connor Sq. Groups are being asked to be at the meeting point in the Bridge Centre by 11am.

There will be generous prizes for the winners of the various categories on the day and these will be presented at a gala function a few weeks after the Parade. There will also be a window display competition.

Face painting will be available free of charge at three locations at the rear of the Bridge Centre. There will also be mascots available here before the parade for meet and greet or for photos, so come early.

Contacts for the Parade are: Johnny O'Connor, Chairman at 087 2602487; Sean O' Brien, Secretary/PRO at 086 3892854; Martin O' Connor, Treasurer at 083 1017012.