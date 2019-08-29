Edenderry main street to close for Cannonball Run event

Offaly County Council has announced an emergency road closure for the Cannonball Run in Edenderry next weekend.

JKL Street, running from the junction/roundabout at the Canal Harbour and past the top of O’Connell Square, will be closed from 3pm to 8pm on Sunday, September 8.

Access to O’Connell Square will also be closed during these times and no parking will be permitted within O’Connell Square after 2pm on Sunday.