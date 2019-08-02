All Ireland Final tickets up for grabs at Offaly GAA Fun Day
A fun filled Day is ahead on this Coming Bank Holiday Monday, August 5th from 2-6pm in Fr. Dowling Park, Rhode, Co. Offaly, with a great variety of events for all the family to enjoy. We are delighted to have local community groups such as Rhode Youth Club, our local Community Games group and members of Rhode Comhaltas joining us on the day .
There will be an Entry Fee of €5.00 Per Family and the first 150 kids through the gate will receive a free Ice cream, kindly Sponsored by Croi Laighean Edenderry. We will also have refreshments and a lovely BBQ to keep you all well fed and hydrated. This years Auction has a fantastic selection of top class items on offer to bid on...
Lot 1 All Ireland Football Tickets
Lot 2 All Ireland Hurling Tickets
Lot 3 1 week Accommodation & Transfers Spain
Lot 4 1 night B&B Evening-meal for Family Clayton hotel
Lot 5 8 buckets of dulux weather shield exterior paint
Lot 6 5 buckets of colour trend exterior paint
Lot 7 Sea Dec Doors 5 x oak shaker doors 32x80
Lot 8 Calf 8 month British Fresian heifer
Lot 9 Load of Sand 20 Tonne
Lot 10 Load Gravel 20 Tonne
Lot 11 pallet of cement
Lot 12 Car service
Lot 13 petrol strimmer
Lot 14 Chainsaw
Lot 15 8 foot Ladder & Tool bag with Tools
Lot 16 - 14,Square Yards 8mm laminate floor & 8x8 quad shower door.
Lot 17 En-suite Sanitary wear
Lot 18 10 buckets of Santex exterior paint
Lot 19 Load of Turf
Lot 20 Pallet of Briquettes
Lot 21 Dinner for 2 Court Hotel
Lot 22 Bridge House Voucher
Lot 23 Woodlands Adare Voucher
There is also loads of activities for all ages including:
- Inflatable Dart & Football Target
- Dunk tank
- Penalty shootout
- Kids Obstacle Course
- Archery
- Face painting and Arts & Crafts
- Jersey Hanging
- Hang-time
- Hit the Can
- Wellie Throwing
- Various Races - 3legged, sack race etc.
Plus many more
A great day for all, so please come along!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on