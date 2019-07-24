REVEALED: Incredible offers for customers for opening of new Lidl in Tullamore

The shelves are stocked and the finishing touches are being put in place for the new Lidl store in Tullamore on Church Road in the town which will open its doors on Thursday morning, July 25.

And details have been revealed of the special customer offers for the grand opening. A number of offers, exclusive to the new store in Tullamore, are available to customers from Thursday until Sunday, July 28 while stocks last. Unbeatable deals include: a Philips 6203 Series 50" 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV for €349.99 (RRP €549.99), a Hoover 22V Freedom Lite 2-in1 Cordless Vacuum FD22G for €99 (RRP €199.99), a Lenovo 120S-14IAP Laptop for €149.99 (RRP €289.99) and much more.

Once it opens, it will be the 200th Lidl store on the island of Ireland and the second in Tullamore. It will create 25 full time jobs.

Before the store was stocked up, the Offaly Express was granted a sneak peek inside the new building. You can check out the gallery BY CLICKING HERE

Traffic lights at the junction linking the new road outside Lidl to the Tanyard have also been turned on in advance of the opening of the store. READ MORE HERE