EXCLUSIVE: Take a sneak peak inside the new Lidl store almost ready to open in Tullamore

The new Lidl store in Tullamore will open on Thursday, July 25 and today the Offaly Express was granted exclusive access to give you a sneak peak around the new store.

Once it opens, it will be the 200th Lidl store on the island of Ireland and big plans are being put in place for the Grand Opening including some amazing customer offers, details of which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Work is continuing on the groundworks outside the store to have it ready to open on time but the majority of the work inside the building is complete.

What strikes you first when you walk in the door is the sheer size. It is simply massive. The large bakery area and many of the fridges and freezers are already in place but with the shelving still to be installed, the size of this new Lidl is incredible.

Behind the scenes, the giant freezer is ready for all the goods that will go through the store while the staff area is already fully kitted out with everything including lockers and a shower.

The road connecting Church Road to The Tanyard is already open with the traffic lights at the junction due to be switched on in the near future.

The new store will feature a total of 137 car parking spaces including two electric car charging points. It will also have a coffee machine for customers and customer toilets.