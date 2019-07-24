New set of traffic lights switched on in Tullamore

A new set of traffic lights has been turned on in Tullamore. The lights are at the new junction on the Church Road.

The new road is an extension of the Tanyard and also the entrance to the new Lidl store which opens on Thursday.

The remainder of the Tanyard towards the junction with the New Road remains closed but will be one-way towards the centre of the town once reopened.

Caution is advised in the area as motorists get used to the new traffic layout.