Tee times for final round at The Open Championship in Royal Portrush
07.32am: Ashton Turner (+7)
07.42am: Shubhankar Sharma (+6) / Kiradech Aphibarnrat (+5)
07.52am: Eddie Pepperell (+5) / Nino Bertasio (+5)
08.02am: Paul Waring (+5) / Thorbjorn Olesen (+4)
08.12am: Jason Kokrak (+4) / Branden Grace (+3)
08.22am: Jim Furyk (+3) / Callum Shinkwin (+3)
08.32am: Kevin Streelman (+3) / Bubba Watson (+3)
08.42am: Bernd Wiesberger (+2) / Kyle Stanley (+2)
08.57am: Paul Casey (+2) / Benjamin Hebert (+2)
09.07am: Adam Hadwin (+2) / Matt Wallace (+2)
09.17am: Francesco Molinari (+2) / Thomas Pieters (+1)
09.27am: Louis Oosthuizen (+1) / Andrew Wilson (+1)
09.37am: Yosuke Asaji (+1) / Stewart Cink (EVEN)
09.47am: Joost Luiten (EVEN) / Doc Redman (EVEN)
09.57am: Innchoon Hwang (EVEN) / Ryan Fox (EVEN)
10.07am: Yuki Inamori (EVEN) / Charley Hoffman (EVEN)
10.17am: Lucas Bjerregaard (-1) / Ernie Els (-1)
10.32am: Aaron Wise (-1) / Lucas Glover (-1)
10.42am: Patrick Cantlay (-1) / Sergio Garcia (-1)
10.52am: Mikko Korhonen (-1) / Dustin Johnson (-2)
11.02am: Rory Sabbatini (-2) / Robert MacIntyre (-2)
11.12am: Romain Langasque (-2) / Kevin Kisner (-2)
11.22am: Tom Lewis (-2) / Graeme McDowell (-2)
11.32am: Justin Harding (-3) / Erik van Rooyen (-3)
11.42am: Tyrrell Hatton (-3) / Webb Simpson (-3)
11.52am: Byeong Hun An (-3) / Matthew Fitzpatrick (-3)
12.07pm: Patrick Reed (-4) / Justin Thomas (-4)
12.17pm: Sang Hyun Park (-4) / Russell Knox (-4)
12.27pm: Xander Schauffele (-5) / Cameron Smith (-6)
12.37pm: Andrew Putnam (-6) / Dylan Frittelli (-6)
12.47pm: Matt Kuchar (-6) / Alex Noren (-6)
12.57pm: Henrik Stenson (-6) / Jordan Spieth (-7)
1.07pm: Tony Finau (-7) / Jon Rahm (-7)
1.17pm: Danny Willett (-7) / Lee Westwood (-8)
1.27pm: Rickie Fowler (-8) / Justin Rose (-9)
1.37pm: Brooks Koepka (-9) / JB Holmes (-10)
1.47pm: Tommy Fleetwood (-12) / Shane Lowry (-16)
