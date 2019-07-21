Tee times for final round at The Open Championship in Royal Portrush

Tee times for final round at The Open Championship in Royal Portrush

07.32am: Ashton Turner (+7)

07.42am: Shubhankar Sharma (+6) / Kiradech Aphibarnrat (+5)

07.52am: Eddie Pepperell (+5) / Nino Bertasio (+5)

08.02am: Paul Waring (+5) / Thorbjorn Olesen (+4)

08.12am: Jason Kokrak (+4) / Branden Grace (+3)

08.22am: Jim Furyk (+3) / Callum Shinkwin (+3)

08.32am: Kevin Streelman (+3) / Bubba Watson (+3)

08.42am: Bernd Wiesberger (+2) / Kyle Stanley (+2)

08.57am: Paul Casey (+2) / Benjamin Hebert (+2)

09.07am: Adam Hadwin (+2) / Matt Wallace (+2)

09.17am: Francesco Molinari (+2) / Thomas Pieters (+1)

09.27am: Louis Oosthuizen (+1) / Andrew Wilson (+1)

09.37am: Yosuke Asaji (+1) / Stewart Cink (EVEN)

09.47am: Joost Luiten (EVEN) / Doc Redman (EVEN)

09.57am: Innchoon Hwang (EVEN) / Ryan Fox (EVEN)

10.07am: Yuki Inamori (EVEN) / Charley Hoffman (EVEN)

10.17am: Lucas Bjerregaard (-1) / Ernie Els (-1)

10.32am: Aaron Wise (-1) / Lucas Glover (-1)

10.42am: Patrick Cantlay (-1) / Sergio Garcia (-1)

10.52am: Mikko Korhonen (-1) / Dustin Johnson (-2)

11.02am: Rory Sabbatini (-2) / Robert MacIntyre (-2)

11.12am: Romain Langasque (-2) / Kevin Kisner (-2)

11.22am: Tom Lewis (-2) / Graeme McDowell (-2)

11.32am: Justin Harding (-3) / Erik van Rooyen (-3)

11.42am: Tyrrell Hatton (-3) / Webb Simpson (-3)

11.52am: Byeong Hun An (-3) / Matthew Fitzpatrick (-3)

12.07pm: Patrick Reed (-4) / Justin Thomas (-4)

12.17pm: Sang Hyun Park (-4) / Russell Knox (-4)

12.27pm: Xander Schauffele (-5) / Cameron Smith (-6)

12.37pm: Andrew Putnam (-6) / Dylan Frittelli (-6)

12.47pm: Matt Kuchar (-6) / Alex Noren (-6)

12.57pm: Henrik Stenson (-6) / Jordan Spieth (-7)

1.07pm: Tony Finau (-7) / Jon Rahm (-7)

1.17pm: Danny Willett (-7) / Lee Westwood (-8)

1.27pm: Rickie Fowler (-8) / Justin Rose (-9)

1.37pm: Brooks Koepka (-9) / JB Holmes (-10)

1.47pm: Tommy Fleetwood (-12) / Shane Lowry (-16)