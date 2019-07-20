Twitter reacts to Shane Lowry's record breaking round at The Open Championship

Shane Lowry set a new course record for Royal Portrush on Saturday with an eight under par 63 that sees him lead Tommy Fleetwood by four going into the final round.

READ MORE: Shane Lowry leads The Open Championship after stunning third round at Royal Portrush

The crowds at the Northern Ireland venue were right behind Lowry throughout the round with some earth shaking cheers as the Offaly man tore up the course.

Twitter was equally supportive as Lowry shot the joint second lowest round in the 148 year history of The Open Championship.

Here's a selection of some of the best....

Would be class if Shane Lowry wins tomorrow just to see the celebrations after ️‍♂️⛳️ — euan glen (@euanglen7) July 20, 2019

“Here comes some more Offaly Jerseys. They’re really piling in now!”



As heard on @bbcradio5live Outstanding performance from @shanelowry 16 under !!️‍♂️#offaly❤️☘️#TheOpen — lilycogan (@lilycogan) July 20, 2019

Shane Lowry’s on fire

Your golf course is terrified

Shane Lowry’s on fire

Na na na na na na na na na

Na na na na na na na na na na na — compassionate connor (@Nix9ine) July 20, 2019

Shane Lowry. Wow.. embracing the fanatical support — david kelly (@davidkelly777) July 20, 2019

Unreal from Shane Lowry. Looked like he was out for a Saturday stroll on the coast. #TheOpen — Cathal (@wharsmetoothpic) July 20, 2019

There will be some pints drank in Clara if Lowry wins #TheOpen #shanelowry — Damien Mooney (@DamoMoo78) July 20, 2019

Total enthusiasm for Shane Lowry (Republic of Ireland) from the Open crowd in a very Protestant part of N Ireland at #RoyalPortrush as he goes 4 ahead after 54 holes. Many in the crowd will have travelled up from the Republic but surely not everyone. A sign of changing times? — 40.1%Londoner (@100pcLondoner) July 20, 2019

Shane Lowry is a class act! Shakes every workers hand on way to his tee time, as well as every worker on his way to the scorer's trailer! #classy#greatround — David Adler (@Dadler93) July 20, 2019

Went to Baltray to interview Shane Lowry a few months after he turned pro. He was a bit rough from the night before and had eaten a big fry cooked by his mother that morning. As I left, I caught sight of him on his phone, patting his tummy.

I thought, “nah, he won’t make it”. — Jonathan Coates (@J_Coates78) July 20, 2019

Eight birdies

⛳️ 10 holes parred



A new course record set at Royal Portrush as Shane Lowry posts an incredible 63. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/yvTr266aqX — bet365 (@bet365) July 20, 2019

Pure Domination. Come on Shane Lowry do it for Ireland ☘️☘️ — garreth deasy (@GarrethDeasy) July 20, 2019

Better than Tiger at The Masters, better than Woodland at Pebble, better than Koepka's narrative: Shane Lowry just authored the round of the year.#TheOpen — Judd Spicer (@JuddSpicer) July 20, 2019

Don't know a lot about golf, but what's striking about Shane Lowry is the smile with which he plies his trade, not a characteristic associated with many top sportsmen. Great to see, hope he wins it. A @sligorovers fan into the bargain! #OpenChampionship #shanelowry — Jim Gray (@jimnotleo) July 20, 2019

Shane Lowry — Killian Whelan (@Killian_Whelan) July 20, 2019

And just so there is no ambiguity @SkySportsGolf or @BBCSport #ShaneLowry is as Irish as #EoghanMorgan and @BorisJohnson please note neither are called Murphy. https://t.co/NsmNtR8Qgx — Ann Marie Part (@PartAnnMarie) July 20, 2019