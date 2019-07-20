Shane Lowry leads The Open Championship after stunning third round at Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry leads The Open Championship by four shots going into the final round after a stunning third round on Saturday.

The Offaly golfer broke the course record with an eight under par 63 and broke away from the pack with a stunning back nine to leave himself in with a great chance of winning his first Major. He hit 17 out of 18 greens and hit eight birdies in a bogey free round including five on the back nine and three in a row in 15, 16 and 17.

He is four shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, six ahead of JB Holmes and seven ahead of Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka who sit on nine under.

The weather forecast for Sunday is for it to be wet and windy but the Offaly man is in pole position with 18 holes to play.