Weather forecast for the final round of The Open Championship in Royal Portrush

The weather forecast for the final round of The Open Championship is for a wet day with winds reaching as high as 22 miles per hour.

According to the forecast for the day on the BBC website, the best of the weather will be in the morning with winds picking up throughout the day as the rain moves in.

Shane Lowry leads the field by four shots going into the final round after a sensational back nine on Saturday. Lowry sits on -16 with Tommy Fleetwood in second place on -12. JB Holmes birdied the last to move to -10 with Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose a shot further back.

