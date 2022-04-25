Irish Open set for return to The K Club

The Horizon Irish Open will return to The K Club in 2023, 2025 and 2027 as part of a long-term deal with the DP World Tour.

It will be the first time since 2016 that the Irish Open will be played on the County Kildare course since 2016 when Rory McIlroy won the competition.

The 2006 Ryder Cup venue will also play host to the Irish Challenge in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour's Deputy CEO, Ryder Cup Director and Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We share a special connection with The K Club through their hosting of the 2006 Ryder Cup, and we thank them for their commitment to the development of Irish golf through this long-term deal with both the D World Tour and Challenge Tour.

"This news, along with the announcement earlier in the year of Horizon as title sponsors of the Irish Open until at least 2027, underlines the strength of our sport in Ireland, as we build towards the return of the Ryder Cup to Irish shores for its centenary edition in five years' time at Adare Manor.”

Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers said: "Ireland has a rich tradition in producing world-class golfing talent and I am particularly delighted to see so many Irish golfers in the field for the 2022 tournament.

"The K Club will be the perfect host for the spectators present and for an international audience, following play from around the world."

The 2022 Horizon Irish Open will take place from June 30 to July 3 at Mount Juliet, County Kilkenny.