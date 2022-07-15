Professional Tullamore coast to convincing win over Shamrocks

Tullamore 2-17

Shamrocks 2-9



PUSHED hard by Shamrocks for about forty minutes or so, Tullamore eventually coasted to a comfortable win in the opening round of the Senior Football Championship at O'Connor Park on Friday evening.

The champions didn't have it all their own way but they were still clear victors as they won with considerable ease in the closing twenty minutes.

There had been nick or nothing between the sides in a very keenly contested first half as Shamrocks gave as good as they got. However, by half time Tullamore had a four point lead and Shamrocks were chasing their tail from here on.

The underdogs threatened to make a real game out of it early in the second half as they attacked well and points from Paddy Dunican and Nigel Dunne reduced arrears to two points, 2-9 to 2-7. That, however, was as close as Shamrocks could get. They remained in the hunt for a short while. The winners got two points from Harry (free) and Luke Plunkett and a lovely point from Nigel Dunne left three in it again after 40 minutes.

Shamrocks were very disappointing from here on. They never really threatened an upset again as Tullamore got five clear with scores from Nigel Bracken and a Luke Plunkett mark. They only had their first wide from Kevin O'Brien on 43 minutes and Shamrocks last point was a Nigel Dunne free in the 47th minute. That left four in it but they were not at the races in the closing quarter as Tullamore controlled every aspect of play and sector of the field.

They got four points for a very convincing win and they will be pleased with their display and the solid nature of their play. They were very steady on the ball, doing the simple thing well and not making too many mistakes. What you see is what you get with Tullamore and it is clear that they will be difficult to unseat here.

It was a good team display by them while they had superb individual performances from Ciaran Burns, Kevin O'Brien, Daire McDaid, Michael Brazil, Diarmuid Egan, Luke Egan and Luke Plunkett. Shamrocks will be disappointed at the way they fell away. They looked good for three quarters and seemed fit yet they went down very tamely in the end and were well beaten.

On the day, Shane O'Toole-Greene, Jack Bryant and Nigel Dunne were their best players and this overall display raises questions about their prospects. Shamrocks possibly did not push on enough when they had Tullamore under pressure in the second half early on. They rarely had Nigel Dunne and Jack Bryant in the full forward line at the same time and this suited Tullamore perfectly while they seemed to get a bit defensive in the second half.

The standout statistic from the first half was that Tullamore didn't kick a solitary wide as they led by 2-9 to 2-5 at the break. It was a very good, lively affair, albeit with plenty of mistakes and both sides kicking ball away that they could not have been happy with.

Tullamore started brightly and a penalty goal from Ciaran Egan after he was fouled by Gary Hutchinson helped them to a 1-2 to 0-1 lead after seven minutes. Shamrocks were fortunate that Luke Egan didn't finish off a great goal chance in the 8th minute with new goalkeeper Curtis Dunne making a super save.

Shamrocks recovered well and got right back into it when Shane O'Toole-Greene ran 40 metres with the ball and blasted to the net in the 9th minute. Jack Bryant levelled it up two minutes later and it was very tight for the next few minutes.

Tullamore got 1-5 to 1-2 ahead but Shamrocks equalised with a lovely 19th minute goal from Alan Heffernan after a fantastic ball in from Paddy Dunican. The sides were level twice more before Diarmuid Egan, superb in the first half, got in for a good 25th minute goal. Aaron Leavy and Harry Plunkett (free) added points for Tullamore while Jack Bryant got a late one for Shamrocks to leave the champions ahead by four at the break.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Diarmuid Egan (Tullamore): Diarmuid Egan was superb for Tullamore in the first half when Shamrocks were at their most competitive. He really ran the show for them here, getting on a lot of ball, carrying it past tackles and using it well. He was assisted by some very loose marking from Scott Delaney, who did tighten up more in the second half. Egan was not as prominent in the second half but his work rate remained high and he was a big factor in their win.



THE SCORERS

Tullamore: Harry Plunkett 0-5 (3f and 1m), Luke Plunkett 0-4 (1m), Diarmuid Egan 1-1, Nigel Bracken, Nigel Bracken and Aaron Leavy 0-2 each, Luke Egan 0-1.

Shamrocks: Nigel Dunne 0-5 (2f), Shane O'Toole-Greene and Alan Heffernan 1-0 each, Jack Bryant 0-2, David O'Toole-Greene and Paddy Dunican 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

TULLAMORE: Corey White; Ciaran Burns, Declan Hogan, Paul McConway; Kevin O'Brien, Johnny Moloney, Daire McDaid; Michael Brazil, Ciaran Egan; Aaron Leavy, Diarmuid Egan, Nigel Bracken; Luke Egan, Luke Plunkett, Harry Plunkett. Subs – Dan Fox for Leavy (35m).

SHAMROCKS: Curtis Dunne; Gary Merriman,Gary Hutchinson, Dan Heffernan; Padraig Cantwell, Scott Delaney, Shane O'Toole-Greene; Kieran Dolan, Andrew Delaney; David O'Toole-Greene, Alan Heffernan, Paddy Dunican; Adam Keyes, Jack Bryant, Nigel Dunne. Subs – Eoin Rosney for Andrew Delaney (42m).

Referee – Marius Stones, Clara.



REFEREE WATCH

Marius Stones is a very good referee but he had a bit of a mixed bag here. Gary Hutchinson should have got a black card after pulling Ciaran Egan back for the fifth minute penalty. A couple of other frees were missed but he allowed play to run and was fair. Both sides complained at some frees but these balanced out overall.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Diarmuid Egan's 26th minute goal was crucial. It capped off a fine first half performance by hum, gave Tullamore a 2-7 to 2-4 lead and they never looked like losing from here.



VENUE WATCH

O'Connor Park was at its very best with the lovely evening sun helping create a beautiful spectacle.



WHAT'S NEXT

Tullamore play Ferbane and Shamrocks meet Cappincur in two weeks time.



STATISTICS

Wides: Tullamore – 5 (0 in first half); Shamrocks - 6 (3 i n first half).

Yellow cards: Tullamore – 1 (Michael Brazil); Shamrocks – 3 (Kieran Dolan, Gary Hutchinson an David O'Toole-Greene).

Black cards: 0.

Red cards: 0.