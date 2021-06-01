Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in June

Netflix has announced the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue for the month ahead with a whole host of content to keep you entertained.

Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of June, there's sure to be something for all tastes.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across June below:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES

The Rational Life 18/06/2021

Creator's File: GOLD 03/06/2021

Summertime: Season 2 03/06/2021

Sweet Tooth 04/06/2021

Fresh, Fried & Crispy 09/06/2021

Locombianos 10/06/2021

Lupin: Part 2 11/06/2021

Ray (Coming Soon)

Nevertheless

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 12/06/2021

Workin' Moms: Season 5 15/06/2021

Black Summer: Season 2 17/06/2021

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 17/06/2021

The Gift: Season 3 17/06/2021

Elite: Season 4 18/06/2021

So Not Worth It (Coming Soon)

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals 18/06/2021

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 23/06/2021

Katla 17/06/2021

The Naked Director: Season 2 24/06/2021

The A List: Season 2 25/06/2021

Jiva! (Coming Soon)

Sex/Life 25/06/2021

Close Enough: Season 2 26/05/2021

Black Lightning: Season 4 29/06/2021

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Carnaval 02/06/2021

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 03/06/2021

Dancing Queens 03/06/2021

Trippin' with the Kandasamys 04/06/2021

Awake 09/06/2021

Sweet & Sour 04/06/2021

Xtreme 04/06/2021

Tragic Jungle 09/06/2021

Skater Girl

Silver Skates 16/06/2021

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (Coming Soon)

A Family 18/06/2021

Fatherhood 18/06/2021

Good on Paper 23/06/2021

The Ice Road 25/06/2021

America: The Motion Picture 30/06/2021

The House of Flowers: The Movie 23/06/2021

Prime Time 30/06/2021

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up 03/06/2021

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet 04/06/2021

Human: The World Within 04/06/2021

Unwind Your Mind 15/06/2021

Penguin Town 16/06/2021

This Is Pop 22/06/2021

Murder by the Coast 23/06/2021

Sisters on Track 24/06/2021

Wonder Boy 26/06/2021

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork 30/06/2021

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme 01/06/2021

Wish Dragon 11/06/2021

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 15/06/2021

StarBeam: Season 4 29/06/2021

NETFLIX ANIME

Trese 11/06/2021

Record of Ragnarok (Coming Soon)

Godzilla Singular Point 24/06/2021

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement 28/06/2021

Additional Content for June

A Perfect Ending

Adult Life Skills

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Colombiana

Count Arthur Strong: Series 1-3

Destruction: Las Vegas

Dream/Killer

Elvis Presley: The Searcher: Season 1

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach: Season 1

Married to Medicine: Season 2

Nigella: At My Table: Season 1

Octonauts: Season 3-4

On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Season 1

One Chance

Summoned

The Blair Witch Project

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 3-4

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Thomas and Friends: Season 24

Top Coppers: Series 1

Total Drama Island

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

Little Jacob

Sophie Seeks 7

The Girl and the Gun

Strange but True

Captain Phillips

Boyz n the Hood

Song One

The Karate Kid (2010)

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno

Rurouni Kenshin: Origins

Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends

The Dead Don't Die

The Intruder

Aquaman

The Angry Birds Movie 2