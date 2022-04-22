Search

22 Apr 2022

Offaly deaths and funerals - Friday, April 22

Offaly deaths and funerals - Thursday, April 21, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Apr 2022 9:51 AM

Offaly deaths and funerals - Friday, April 22. May they rest in peace

Mona Reams - Sturbridge, Birmingham, England and late of Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

There will be a wake at the family home in Ballyclare on Friday, April 22, from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, April 23, at 12noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane, which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie Interment of ashes afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

John Vincent McNamara - Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice www.offalyhospice.ie House Strictly Private. Mass can be viewed live on https://youtu.be/bG0e-cF8nFk

Esther Hannon (née Daly) - Derryarkin, Croghan, Rhode, Offaly, R35 CX25

Removal on Friday to St. Brigid's Church, Croghan, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Croghan Cemetery. You can also take part in Esther's Funeral Mass via Zoom: Meeting ID is 6949803979 and the Passcode is 12345. House private on Friday please.

