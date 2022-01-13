Offaly Death Notices - Thursday, January 13. May they rest in peace.

Donal Ryan - Dartry, Dublin / Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to St Brendan’s Church, Birr Co Offaly arriving at 11.50 am for Funeral Mass at 12pm followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to: https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Joe Stones - Faheeran, Moate, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Reposing strictly privately at home. Removal to The Church of the Holy Family, Tubber on Thursday at 12 noon for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery, Tubber. Due to Covid situation House strictly private please.

Pat-Joe Lawless - Ballyowen, Daingean, Offaly, R35 DR98

Reposing at his home (R35DR98) on Saturday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal from his home on Sunday morning at 10.45 am to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery Daingean. If attending the funeral, please follow government guidelines, wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules at the house and both inside and outside the church and at the cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-church-7

Elizabeth (Liz) Casey (nee Christle) - Ballinacarrig Kilcormac Co. Offaly - Late of Riverlyons Daingean

Removal from Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh on Thursday at 10am to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Kilcormac via Mountbolus, Carrig Bridge and Ballyboy to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery Kilcormac. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding wearing of face coverings, social distancing and no handshaking. House Strictly Private. Family Flowers Only Please

Anna (Nancy) Foy (née Dunne) - Graigue, Killeigh, Offaly

Arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, on Thursday evening for Funeral prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-killeigh/

Gertrude (Gertie) McGreal (née Molloy) - 1 Milltown Grove, Shinrone, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Private removal on Thursday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for concelebrated funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust Ireland c/o Treacy's funeral directors, Shinrone. House private, please.

Mary O'Donnell (née Dolan) - Otley, Yorkshire, England & late of, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, January 17, at 11am in Our Lady and All Saints Church, Otley.

Noelle Patricia Clarke (née Wrafter) - Wirral, Merseyside, Liverpool/Bali/Australia, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's RC Church, Prenton, Birkenhead at 1pm, Tuesday, February 1, followed by service at Landican Crematorium at 2.30pm. A month's mind Funeral Mass in early February will take place at the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for the repose of Noelle's soul and for the burial of her remains at Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.