Offaly Death Notices - Wednesday, January 12, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Pat-Joe Lawless - Ballyowen, Daingean, Offaly, R35 DR98

Reposing at his home (R35DR98) on Saturday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal from his home on Sunday morning at 10.45 am to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery Daingean. If attending the funeral, please follow government guidelines, wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules at the house and both inside and outside the church and at the cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-church-7

Elizabeth (Liz) Casey (nee Christle) - Ballinacarrig Kilcormac Co. Offaly - Late of Riverlyons Daingean

Removal from Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh on Thursday at 10am to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Kilcormac via Mountbolus, Carrig Bridge and Ballyboy to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery Kilcormac. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding wearing of face coverings, social distancing and no handshaking. House Strictly Private. Family Flowers Only Please

Anna (Nancy) Foy (née Dunne) - Graigue, Killeigh, Offaly

Arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, on Thursday evening for Funeral prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-killeigh/

Gertrude (Gertie) McGreal (née Molloy) - 1 Milltown Grove, Shinrone, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Reposing on Wednesday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, from 6pm until 8pm. Private removal on Thursday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for concelebrated funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust Ireland c/o Treacy's funeral directors, Shinrone. House private, please.

Catherine (Kathleen) Kelly (née Brady) - Drummartin, Dundrum, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan / Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Wednesday morning at 9.45am for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin at 1.30pm. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr

Anne Smyth (née Fox) - Ballylennon, Daingean, Offaly

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery Daingean. If attending the funeral, please follow government guidelines, wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules both inside and outside the church and at the cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-church-7 Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Joe McGuinness - Shanballymore, Cork / Horseleap, Offaly

Joe will repose at O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Habour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal to St. Peter’s & St. Paul’s Church, Horseleap, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral mass at 11.00am in Horseleap on Thursday, January 13, burial afterwards in Coosan cemetery Athlone Co. Westmeath.

Sophie Kennedy Bristow - Birr, Offaly

Memorial service on Wednesday, January 12 at 2.15pm in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Mary O'Donnell (née Dolan) - Otley, Yorkshire, England & late of, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, January 17, at 11am in Our Lady and All Saints Church, Otley.