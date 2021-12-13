Offaly deaths and funerals - Monday, December 13
Offaly deaths and funerals - Monday, December 13. May they rest in peace.
Tony Keenan - Gracefield, Portarlington, Offaly
Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Monday at 9.20am, arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. Tony's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington
Fr Paul Freeney - Oghill nursing home, Monasterevin, Kildare / Rathmines, Dublin / Clonbullogue, Offaly
Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, the 15th December, in the Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Balgriffin Cemetery, Fingal, Co. Dublin. Please adhere to current guidance on social distancing and mask wearing.
Tess Cunningham (née Condron) - Daingean Road, Tullamore, Offaly
Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. If attending the Funeral Mass, please follow the Covid guidelines, wear a face mask in the Church and adhere to social distancing rules both inside and outside the Church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore
Peter Walker - Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Bracknagh, Offaly
Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Newbridge for Funeral Service at 12.30 o'clock. In accordance with current HSE guidelines, the capacity at the Church is 70 people. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, for family only please. The funeral will be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/
Lorna Tully - Ely Place, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly
Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Tuesday from 5pm – 7pm. Removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Strictly Private Please. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr
Michael Carey - Church Street, Clara, Offaly
Reposing at the home of his uncle Ber, (Clashawaun, Clara) on Monday from 7pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 5pm. In keeping with government guidelines, please adhere to social distancing rules, wear a face mask and no hand shaking, if attending the house or Church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/DMHFGiGE5co
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.