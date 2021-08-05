Deaths in Offaly, Thursday, August 5

May they rest in peace

Theresa (Tess) HORAN - formerly Fenter, Killeigh, Offaly / Carlow

Funeral arriving in St. Partick's Church, Killeigh, on Thursday, 5th August 2021, at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. In keeping with current Government guidelines numbers in the church are restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Mass live on the Killeigh Parish Webcam. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-killeigh

Marie Meehan (née Kennedy) - 31 Castle View, Shinrone, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Private removal on Thursday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock and burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery. Please adhere to the HSE and government guidelines in accordance with funeral gatherings. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Tullamore Hospital c/o Treacys Funeral Directors, Shinrone. Marie's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Mary Shinrone Facebook page.

Patrick (Paddy) Byrne - Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly / Kildare

Paddy will repose at his home in Cloghanbeg, Lusmagh from Wednesday August 4th from 4pm-9pm. Funeral mass Thursday morning at 12 noon in St. Cronans Church, Lusmagh followed by burial afterwards in Kilmachunna Cemetery. House private Thursday morning. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice.

John Bennett - Clonsast, Rathangan, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Friday at 11:15am (travelling via Nahanna Cross) arriving St Brochan's Church, Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery, Bracknagh. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times. John's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector