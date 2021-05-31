Offaly deaths and funerals - May 31

Sr. Josephine Comber - LSU Convent, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, May 31st, in St. Rynagh's Church, Banagher, at 11am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery Banagher. Due to Covid-19, strict protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind. St. Rynagh's parish church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM The family will arrange a memorial Mass in the future for all your intentions.